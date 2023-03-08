Woman, 101, surprised with King Charles coins
- Published
A 101-year-old woman who has lived through the reigns of five monarchs has been surprised by a gift of three 50p coins from people in the community.
Pat Stepowska, from Leicestershire, had wanted to get hold of one of the new coins carrying King Charles III's image.
She told her hairdresser Nicola Bishop, 51, who appealed for help on social media.
Mrs Stepowska, who was given the coins on Thursday, said she was "amazed".
"I'm amazed... I think they're absolutely beautiful," she told BBC Radio Leicester.
"It's quite rejuvenating for me to know there still are such lovely people in the world.
"I'm looking forward to watching the coronation, I watch everything royal that's going on."
The first coins carrying the image of King Charles went into circulation in December.
Mrs Bishop said she had been moved by the messages of support and offers of help.
She said: "It's been absolutely incredible, to have so much input from the community.
"Then to see Pat's face - it was worth all the mileage to pick them all up."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.