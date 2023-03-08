Leicester: City celebrates colourful festival of Holi
People across Leicester are celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi.
Observed by millions around the world, the religious event marks the end of winter and is known for its bright and colourful events.
It usually takes place over two days, with Wednesday the official date for this year's festivities.
The festival of colours celebrates the eternal and divine love of god Radha Krishna and is widely marked across India and Asia.
Like Diwali, Leicester is said to have the largest Holi celebrations outside India.
Abbey Mead primary school in the city celebrated by holding a colour powder event.
Children and parents threw brightly-coloured powder at each other during a celebration on Tuesday.
Hundreds of people also gathered at Cossington Recreation Ground in Leicester on Tuesday for a bonfire.
Ramanbhai Barber, president of Shree Sanatan Mandir - which organised the event - said: "Holi is a brilliant occasion, it's a joyful occasion. I think Leicester is the best for Holi and Diwali.
"It's to say victory over evil and victory for us and for all humans."
