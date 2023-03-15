Drunk teacher used racist and homophobic insults towards police
- Published
A teacher who drunkenly used racist and homophobic insults towards police officers has been banned from the profession.
James Wallace was out in Leicester city centre the day before his wedding when a police officer noticed he was bumping into people and swearing at them.
Mr Wallace, who taught at Overdale Junior School, also unzipped his trousers and attempted to urinate.
He started verbally abusing the officer when he was asked to stop.
The abuse included using swear words, and a racial slur.
The officer then called for back-up, and Mr Wallace was then verbally abusive to two other police officers as they drove him home to sober up.
This included using a Hindi word, which was described as meaning "monkey" or "cheeky monkey", and also a homophobic term.
The 38-year-old was later convicted of four criminal offences, and has now been banned from teaching following a professional conduct meeting.
'Out of character'
The meeting outcome said: "Teachers are highly trained on matters of equality, diversity and inclusion, including protected characteristics, so a teacher using homophobic and racist insults when drunk is shocking and damaging to public confidence.
"He publicly used racist and homophobic insults towards police officers trying to protect him and others, and to uphold the rule of law."
However, the outcome also noted: "The panel recognised that his conduct seemed to be out of character as there were no previous incidents recorded against him and his referee spoke highly of him.
"He has expressed remorse and apologised to the police officers involved. He resigned from his post because he recognised the damage his conduct would do to the reputation of the school."
Two-year review period
The incident started in St Martin's Square in Leicester, at about 14:30 BST on 14 July 2021.
He resigned from his job on 11 October 2021 but then engaged in the school's investigation, and provided an account of what happened during an interview on 2 November.
"It happened the day before his wedding, which was taking place over several days and involved hundreds of guests," the report stated.
He was convicted of three offences on 10 November 2021, and convicted of a further offence on 2 March 2022, and sentenced to a community order.
Mr Wallace has been prohibited from teaching indefinitely at any school, sixth form college, youth accommodation or children's home in England.
However, a two-year review period has been set, meaning he can ask for the prohibition order to be set aside after 13 March 2025.
If he does apply, a panel will meet to consider whether the prohibition order should be set aside.
