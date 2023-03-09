East Goscote: Search for culprits who dumped 20 tonnes of waste
- Published
A council is trying to track down those responsible for a 20-tonne fly tip in the Leicestershire countryside.
A London-based waste disposal company had subcontracted another firm to dispose of the rubbish found dumped in East Goscote.
It has been fined £400 and has since removed the waste at its own expense.
Charnwood Borough Council said it was investigating to find those that caused the mess, with a view to handing out a further fine.
A spokesperson for the authority, which had not named the company it fined, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The council is continuing to investigate this incident to trace other parties who may have been involved and further fines could be issued.
"We would encourage people to continue to report fly tips to discourage this behaviour by people and organisations who have no regards for the local environment or the people living in it."
