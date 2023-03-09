Melton Mowbray bypass scheme receives £49m funding boost
An inflation-hit road bypass project has been backed by more than £49m of government funding.
Roads Minister Richard Holden said the road will help visitors savour Melton Mowbray's "delicious pork pies and Stilton cheese".
It will generate an estimated £144m in economic opportunities and support more than 3,400 new jobs, he said.
The road is planned to relieve traffic congestion in the town centre and unlock land for new housing.
The scheme consists of a single carriageway road which will extend from the A606 Nottingham Road at the north-western edge of the town to the A606 Burton Road in the south.
Council bosses had previously warned spiralling inflation could throw the plan into doubt, with the cost of the first phase doubling.
However, initial works got under way in February, with main construction due to start in April.
Mr Holden said the bypass will boost local tourism which will help "level up local communities".
'Shorter journey times'
The new single carriageway road will be funded by £49.5m in government investment, alongside £51.7m from Leicestershire County Council and £14m in private funding.
It is scheduled to open in summer 2025.
Deborah Taylor, deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: "Shorter journey times and reliability are absolutely crucial in securing new business investment, and this new road is vital to support the future growth of the Melton economy.
"I'm very pleased that, by approving our Full Business Case, the government recognises the importance of this road with the award of this hugely significant funding."
