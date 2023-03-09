British Pie Awards: Meat back on menu as pie lords vie to rule them all

Judges have more than 900 entries to assess at this year's awards
By Liam Barnes
More than 900 entries are vying to be crowned the upper crust of the pastry world at the British Pie Awards.

The annual event, held in Melton Mowbray, sees audacious combinations such as Marmite and cheese compete alongside traditional fillings.

Though recent years have seen a rise in vegan pies - with a curried sweet potato pie winning the overall title in 2019 - it has dropped to the fifth-most popular category this year.

The winner will be announced on Friday.

All of the top four categories are meat-based pies, with steak and ale the most popular

Matthew O'Callaghan, chairman of the Leicestershire event, said the breadth of options for judges to assess continues to increase.

"Year after year we've seen an increase in entries and this year has exceeded all expectations," he said.

"We've got pies from the far north of Scotland to the tip of Cornwall, from Wales to East Anglia, coming from bakers, butchers, restaurants, pubs, fish and chip shops and even a prison."

Organisers have recruited judges from major retailers, including Selfridges and Tesco, to work alongside chefs and pie experts.

Mr O'Callaghan, stressed that pies must be totally encased in pastry and not be "one of those casseroles with a biscuit on top".

Jacob King/PA Media
A winner will be announced on Friday

