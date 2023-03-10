British Pie Awards: 'Moo-and-Blue' pie crowned UK supreme champion
- Published
A steak, ale and stilton cheese pie named Moo-and-Blue has been crowned UK supreme champion at the British Pie Awards.
Leicestershire-based Brockleby's Pies ate up the competition from more than 900 other entries.
Each pie was sampled by 150 judges in Britain's pork pie capital, Melton Mowbray, in Leicestershire.
Brockleby's added the top prize to its collection of more than 30 awards won at the showcase event over the years.
Judges' eyes on the pies began on Wednesday as 908 bakers from pubs, restaurants and other establishments served up fillings ranging from Marmite-and-cheese, kebab and lasagne.
Organisers said they noticed a trend for a variety of "fusion" pies at this year's competition - pies with fillings that, traditionally, would belong on a different type of menu.
Awards chairman, Matthew O'Callaghan, said: "On Wednesday we had the pleasure of enjoying some spectacular pies, and Brockleby's Pies has overcome exceptionally stiff competition for not only the best hot-eating savoury pie, but has triumphed over all entries and been crowned supreme champion.
"These awards celebrate the skill of British piemakers across the nation, so I'd like to say a particular congratulations to Brockleby's for this huge success."
The more traditional winner comes after the awards had rode the crust of a foodie wave, when a vegan pie triumphed in 2019 while, in 2022, a gluten-free vegetarian pie claimed top spot.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.