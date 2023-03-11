Man arrested after religious ornaments stolen from Leicester business
A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after four religious ornaments were stolen from a business in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said the items were taken from a premises on Lunsford Road between 18 and 19 January.
A 33-year-old is still being questioned by police.
The force said in a statement it is looking to speak to anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the items.
