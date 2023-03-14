Bid to reopen rail line between Market Harborough and Northampton
Campaigners and politicians have discussed plans to reopen a railway line closed more than 40 years ago.
Market Harborough and Northampton used to be connected by a rail link that was opened in 1859, but shut in 1981.
Campaigners are calling for the 14-mile route to be restored and said it would benefit both commuters and tourists while taking cars off the road.
The English Regional Transport Association (ERTA) said it was a "worthy cause to pursue".
The group also said restoring the service would open up a new "north/south national rail corridor", linking the Midland Mainline with the West Coast Mainline, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Peter James from Harborough District Council said he was fully behind the campaign.
"In terms of the local people of Market Harborough, who are very important in this, it does give a transport choice and alternative," he said,
"Driving between the two towns is a bit of a nightmare. Even now it's difficult and more congestion is predicted.
"As part of the climate change agenda, we should do what we can, to cut down on congestion and pollution."
Mr James added that a feasibility study "must now take place" to see if the line could reopen.
The meeting between the ERTA, residents and councillors, took place on Saturday.
