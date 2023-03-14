Megan Newborough: Judges reject bid to increase murderer's sentence
The Court of Appeal has rejected a bid to increase the prison term of a man who murdered his girlfriend.
Ross McCullam was jailed for life for the murder of Megan Newborough, 23, and told he would serve at least 23 years before parole could be considered.
The 30-year-old killed Ms Newborough at his home in Coalville, Leicestershire, on 6 August 2021.
Judges turned down the solicitor general's appeal to increase the minimum term on Tuesday.
Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson had intervened in the case arguing the original sentence, handed down at Leicester Crown Court in December, had appeared "unduly lenient".
In the Court of Appeal hearing, lawyers said the original trial judge had failed to recognise the murder was sexually motivated.
But Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice Hilliard and Mr Justice Chamberlain, decided not to increase McCullam's sentence, concluding they were "not persuaded that there is any basis in which it can be said that the judge fell into error".
McCullam and Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, were colleagues who had been in a relationship in the weeks up to her death.
The court heard the pair had arranged to meet at McCullam's home in Windsor Close.
After Ms Newborough arrived, McCullam strangled her, slashed her throat 14 times with a knife before bundling her into her own car and driving to a secluded spot, near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, where he dumped her in undergrowth.
