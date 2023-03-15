Free electric hop on bus trial to start in Leicester
A free electric bus service to connect transport hubs with retail and visitor attractions is to start in Leicester.
The Greenlines Hop service will link the city's bus and railway stations with destinations including Leicester Market, the Highcross shopping centre, the King Richard III Visitor Centre and the Leicester Royal Infirmary, among others.
The service will start on 3 April.
The city council said it would run as part of an 18-month trial.
The authority said it hoped the buses would make it much easier for people - especially those with mobility difficulties - to get around.
The three buses - each seating 21 passengers - will operate every 10 minutes on an anti-clockwise loop, with 12 stops along the route.
'Frequent and reliable'
The service will run from 08:00 to 18:00 GMT Monday to Saturday. The buses will also be fitted with a bell that makes a "ribbit" noise, like a frog.
Deputy city mayor Adam Clarke said: "The new service will provide people with an easily accessible, free, green, transport option that connects key sites around the city centre, with bus stops conveniently close to Leicester's pedestrian zone.
"We're proud of our city centre and want those who might struggle to access it, including older residents and people with mobility problems, to be able to enjoy all it has to offer, sustainably."
The buses, which cost around £1m, have been purchased thanks to a successful bid for funding from the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities Fund.
Louise Collins, senior stakeholder manager for independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: "This is a great initiative that gives passengers what they want - a frequent and reliable service that links key transport hubs with popular destinations.
"This will go a long way to help people see that buses are an attractive way to make journeys that are good for air quality and the environment."
