Construction of £1.5m loco shed to start in Leicester
- Published
Work on a new £1.5m locomotive maintenance shed in Leicester is due to start.
The facility scheduled to be built at a depot operated by rail vehicle engineering and maintenance provider, UK Rail Leasing Ltd (UKRL).
It is hoped the building will create 15 new jobs when it opens in 2024.
Leicester's city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: "UKRL's expansion with this new locomotive shed is good news for the city."
He added: "Since founding in Leicester, almost 10 years ago, this important and innovative engineering company has gone from strength to strength, making major local investments, creating new skilled jobs and helping to put our city on the map as a fantastic place to do business."
Mark Winter, managing director at UKRL said: "This expansion in Leicester means we will be playing our part in developing a more efficient rail network.
"The new shed also increases our capacity for all our customers who know our expertise in maintenance and servicing rail vehicles ensures reliability."
