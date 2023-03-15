Loughborough: Large fire breaks out at town's HSBC branch
Fire crews are dealing with a large blaze at a HSBC branch in Loughborough town centre.
Flames could be seen at the top of the building in Market Place on Wednesday at about 16:00 GMT.
The blaze also sent a large plume of smoke into the air above the Leicestershire town.
Jonathan Morgan, leader of Charnwood Borough Council, tweeted that people should avoid the town centre while firefighters tackled the blaze.
The fire and rescue service said eight pumps had so far been sent.
Police confirmed they were at the scene and the area around the fire had been cordoned off.
Eyewitnesses said surrounding shops had also been evacuated.
There are so far no reports of injuries.
