Jamie Gough: Man jailed after 100kg of cocaine worth £8m seized
- Published
A man has been jailed after more than 100kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £8m was found in a van.
Leicestershire Police said Jamie Gough, 41, was sentenced to 10 years in prison following one of the biggest single cocaine seizure in its history.
The haul was uncovered after Gough's van was stopped in Blaby in June 2022.
Various bags were found in the back of the vehicle filled with the Class A drug, the force added.
'Significant result'
The officer behind the traffic stop has been praised for deciding to search the van.
She stopped the vehicle on 29 June and decided to search it due to Gough's behaviour.
Det Insp Emma Matts said: "This is a significant result for us.
"The officer's intuition that something wasn't right about that van then led to one of the biggest single drug hauls in the force area.
"More than 100 blocks of cocaine were found in the van, weighing a kilo each - the drugs had a wholesale value of £4 million pounds and on the street, that value would have at least doubled."
Following a seven-day trial at Leicester Crown Court, Gough, of Hurlingham Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and sentenced on Wednesday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.