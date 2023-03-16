Fourth phase of WW2 airfield estate approved

More than 170 homes are to be added to a housing estate built on the site of a former World War Two airfield after plans were approved. Harborough District Council granted permission for the fourth phase of the development at the former airfield in Leicester Road, Market Harborough.A 2017 application set out a proposal for more than 900 homes, a primary school and sports fields.One councillor voiced concerns there would not be enough school places available to keep pace with the expansion.