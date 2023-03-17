Aylestone: Work starts on leisure centre's solar conversion
Work has begun to add a huge solar array to a council-run leisure centre in Leicester.
More than 800 panels are due to be installed on the roof of Aylestone Leisure Centre, covering an area the equivalent of 18 tennis courts.
Leicester City Centre, which is spending £1.1m on the project, said it would help reduce long-term energy costs.
The centre will remain open while the work is carried out.
The authority said the work was part of a city-wide programme of investment in low carbon, energy efficient improvements to council buildings.
It said the array was the largest it had installed on any of the buildings so far.
