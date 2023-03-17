Barrow upon Soar: Van left in store after failed cash machine raid
- Published
A van was left parked inside a Co-op store after thieves failed to steal a cash machine during a ram-raid.
The white Transit van was driven into the window of the shop in High Street, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, at 01.55 GMT on Friday.
Police said four people - all dressed in black - entered the store and tried to steal the cash machine before fleeing without taking anything.
They left the scene in a black Audi, heading towards Cotes Road.
Det Insp Jason Fell, from Leicestershire Police, said "significant damage" had been caused to the store during the raid.
"Anyone who has any information about who carried out this attack should come forward and speak to police," he said.
"We are carrying out door-to-door enquiries today and proactive patrols will be carried out by uniformed officers over the coming days."
EMDD Universal Diamond Drilling, based in Nottingham, confirmed one of its vans had been stolen and was later used in the raid.
