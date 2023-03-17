Leicester: Man charged with rape after distressed woman found
A man has been charged with several offences, including rape, after a distressed woman was found in Leicester city centre.
Police said a number of people spoke to and helped the woman, who was in a state of undress in Humberstone Gate at about 05:00 GMT on 4 March.
A 37-year-old man from Leicester has been charged in connection with the incident.
The force is looking to speak to anyone who saw the woman that morning.
Leicestershire Police said the charged man has been accused of rape, non-fatal strangulation, causing actual bodily harm and driving without insurance.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Crown Court on 17 April.
