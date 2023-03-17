Blaby: Attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found with serious stab wounds in a home in Leicestershire.
Officers were called to Enderby Road in Blaby at about 00:55 GMT on Wednesday, where they found the woman, in her 20s, injured in the property.
She remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
An 18-year-old man at the home had also suffered a stab wound, and was taken to hospital before being discharged.
Leicestershire Police said the arrested man was also taken to hospital for treatment, but after being discharged he was taken into custody for questioning.
All three people are known to each other, the force said in a statement, adding its inquiries continue.
