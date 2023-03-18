Man charged with attempted murder after Blaby stabbing
- Published
A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman in her 20s was found with serious stab wounds in a Leicestershire home.
Officers were called to Enderby Road in Blaby at about 00:55 GMT on Wednesday, where they found the injured woman.
She remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Kane Brookes, 24, of Feildingway, Lutterworth, has also been charged with unlawful wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
An 18-year-old man at the home had also suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital before being discharged.
Mr Brookes has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
