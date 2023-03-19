Arrest after man dies at Leicester sports centre pool
A man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a man died at a swimming pool.
Police were called to the Cossington Street Sports Centre in Leicester shortly after 13:00 GMT on Thursday after a man, in his 20s, was taken ill in the pool.
Officers attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 40-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.
Detectives said he was not connected to the leisure centre and has since been released on police bail.
The force said inquiries remained ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the man's death.
