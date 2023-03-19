Woman dies and man injured in Measham two-car crash
A woman has died following a two-car crash in Leicestershire.
Leicestershire Police were called to reports of a crash involving a silver Mercedes and a black Bentley in Ashby Road, Measham at 13:12 GMT on Saturday.
A woman in her 50s, who was travelling in the Mercedes, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver of the Mercedes, who is in his 60s, has been taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious but stable condition.
Det Con Hal Kinsey, said: "If you saw the collision, or if you saw either of the vehicles travelling beforehand, please get in touch with us."
