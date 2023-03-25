Exhibition of 150 years of toys and games to open in Leicester
- Published
Toys and games - some of which date back 150 years - are to go on display at Leicester's Newarke Houses Museum.
The exhibition, which starts later, will include battalions of lead soldiers, a Georgian dolls' house, and vintage Meccano.
It will explore the impact toys, from all eras, have had on children's development.
The free exhibition, called Play Time, will also involve storytelling sessions and other activities.
The exhibits, all from Leicester Museums' collections, will include a 1940s cuddly polar bear, a 1950s Tri-ang tricycle, a doll made by Pedigree Toys in the 1960s, and a doll's pushchair from the 1970s.
Leicester Museums' audience development and engagement manager Mark Simmons said: "This is a unique opportunity to see so many items from our toy collection in one place, and I'm sure visitors of all ages will enjoy seeing how toys evolved from Victorian times to the 1970s.
"Toys may have changed dramatically - but what hasn't changed is the pleasure they bring to young people's lives."
The Play Time exhibition continues until Sunday 17 September.
