Leicester disorder: Funding secured for policing operation
A police and crime commissioner (PCC) says a £1.3m grant awarded by the government will cover the cost of policing large-scale disorder that broke out in Leicester.
Last year's unrest followed tensions involving mainly young men from Hindu and Muslim communities.
Rupert Matthews, PCC for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, said the cash could now be "reinvested into front-line policing priorities".
The grant was made by the Home Office.
PCCs can apply for the Special Grant Funding to cover costs such as overtime, mutual aid and rest day working that follows from policing unexpected and exceptional events.
Mr Matthews' office said the disorder "consumed vast front-line local and national resources with officers from other forces deployed to the area to help restore peace and reassure communities".
Despite several people being arrested, charged and sentenced in relation to the disorder, the PCC said officers were still investigating the events.
"I am determined to restore hope, trust and confidence in the work police do to keep local people safe," he said.
"This operation was one of the largest and most complex in the force's history.
"I will continue to support the force in every way possible to ensure it has the resources and technical support necessary to bring those responsible to justice."
