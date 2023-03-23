Loughborough: Fire at town's HSBC branch started accidentally
- Published
The cause of a large fire that engulfed a HSBC branch in a town centre was accidental, the fire service has said.
Eight crews attended the blaze as flames were seen at the top of the building in Market Place, Loughborough, on the afternoon of 15 March.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said they do not yet know exactly how it started.
The neighbouring town hall, which was also damaged by the fire and smoke, has been forced to remain closed.
The fire, which HSBC said caused "significant damage" to the roof and upper levels of the bank, also sent a large plume of smoke into the air above the Leicestershire town.
Surrounding shops were evacuated at the time, including the Grade II-listed Loughborough Town Hall next door.
Charnwood Borough Council said several metres of the venue's roof had been damaged and there was also some water damage inside.
The authority said shows have been cancelled or postponed since the fire, however it added preparations were "already under way" to get the town hall open by Monday at the earliest.
Meanwhile, HSBC has said it was opening a pop-up temporary branch at Loughborough Library on Thursday and Friday, between 10:00 and 16:00 GMT.
The bank added it was working with the council to set up a more suitable permanent location while repairs took place.
A spokeswoman for the fire service, said: "The cause of the fire was accidental, however investigations are still undergoing so we don't yet have a definite cause."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.