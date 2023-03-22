Hospital boss plans high street recruitment drive
The man in charge of Leicester's hospitals has pledged to go out into the community to fill gaps in the workforce.Richard Mitchell, chief executive of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL), said extra incentives would also be introduced to attract new staff.The NHS is in a recruitment crisis nationally with more 100,000 posts currently unfilled, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.Mr Mitchell said public recruitment events would be held to tackle the problem locally.