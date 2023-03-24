Complete sets of Beatles autographs to go under the hammer
- Published
Three complete sets of Beatles autographs are to be auctioned in Leicestershire next month.
The sale, at Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough on 4 April, coincides with the 60th anniversary of the band performing at Leicester's De Montfort Hall.
The autographs all date from the early years of the band's success.
Auctioneers at Gildings said they showed how their signatures were already highly sought.
The first set of autographs was collected by a police chief constable's driver as he took the band back to their hotel after a concert at Newcastle City Hall in November 1963.
The signatures - which have an estimate of between £600 and £1,000 - were written on a police charge sheet as that was the only paper he had to hand.
The second set was put on the front and back of an early publicity photo, and the third set was given to the Northamptonshire-based seller in 1964 by her boyfriend, who had gone to the same school as some of the band members.
The Beatles' first appearance at De Montfort Hall on 31 March 1963 marked the final date of a theatre tour.
Gildings' memorabilia specialist Andrew Smith said: "The three very different sets all represent a snapshot in time of how those lucky enough to be presented with the opportunity to get an autograph from The Beatles seized it, on whatever surface was available.
"As a result, we expect these treasured signatures of the Fab Four to attract a great deal of interest among Beatles fans and autograph and memorabilia collectors."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.