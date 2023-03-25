Leicester: Murder arrests after man's body found in house
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a house in Leicester.
Officers were called to Harrow Road at about 16:00 GMT on Friday, Leicestershire Police said.
A 33-year-old man was held at the scene on suspicion of murder, while two other men, aged 45 and 21, were arrested a short time afterwards. All three remain in custody.
Formal identification of the dead man has yet to take place.
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "We are still in the very early stages in the investigation, working to identify what's happened and when, and who's responsible.
"If anyone has any information about anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Harrow Road in the last few days, please, contact us with information."
