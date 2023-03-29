Tala Tala death: Man charged with murder and kidnap remanded
- Published
A man charged with murder and kidnap after a body was found at a house in Leicester has been remanded in custody.
Tala Tala, 53, was discovered at the property in Harrow Road at about 16:00 GMT on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said the victim was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
Daryoush Kholghnik, 33, who appeared at Leicester Crown Court earlier, is also charged with two counts of blackmail against two other people.
He is due to appear at the same court again in May, with a trial date set for October.
Police confirmed a 37-year-old, from Leicester, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, still remains in custody.
Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old man - who were both detained on suspicion of murder on Friday evening - have been bailed and released under investigation respectively.
