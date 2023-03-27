Leicester: Murder and kidnap charges after body found
A man has been charged with murder, kidnap and blackmail after a body was found in a Leicester house.
Tala Tala, 53, was discovered at the property on Harrow Road at about 16:00 GMT on Friday.
Daryoush Kholghnik, 33, of Vaughan Way, Leicester, has been charged with Mr Tala's murder and kidnap and two counts of blackmail against two other people.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A 37-year-old man from Leicester has also been arrested on suspicion of Mr Tala's murder and remains in police custody.
