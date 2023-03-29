Safety notice issued after Great Central Railway passenger injured
Heritage railways have been issued with safety advice after a passenger suffered "a serious injury" leaving a train in Leicestershire in January.
The passenger lost their footing while alighting at Loughborough Central station on the Great Central Railway.
An investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) found plans "may not be in place to mitigate the risks" involved with some vehicles.
Great Central Railway has been approached for comment.
The RAIB said the passenger was leaving the train at about 11:50 GMT on 14 January, with the train in question "formed of historic slam door rolling stock" without central locking and not locked by a crew member.
As the train stopped, the carriage in which the passenger was travelling "stopped in a position which meant that [the] door was adjacent to the ramped part of the platform, which is not intended for public use".
The passenger lost their footing when stepping from the carriage to the ramp.
Following an investigation, the RAIB said heritage railway operators should "review the risks associated with the use of train formations which may not be fully platformed or which are of a length close to that of the platforms being called at".
