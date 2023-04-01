Great Central Railway to reopen full Leicestershire track
Trains are returning to the full length of a main line heritage railway for the first time since two bridges were replaced.
Great Central Railway, in Leicestershire, was partly closed in March so that the bridges near Quorn and Woodhouse station could be updated.
During this time passengers could only ride trains over the much shorter Mountsorrel Branch Line.
The replaced bridges were thought to be about 125 years old.
They are among four bridges to be replaced by the visitor attraction in the last 12 months.
Track needed to be temporarily lifted while they were removed and their replacements were craned in.
Reopening the full line means visitors can have a full round trip, hauled by a heritage steam or diesel locomotive, from any of the Leicestershire stations.
Malcolm Holmes, general manager of the Great Central Railway, said: "Our railway was built 125 years ago so it's absolutely vital we continue to keep everything in good condition.
"Investing in the line means it can be a vital asset to the East Midlands for years to come."
