First cathedral peregrine egg laid after years of 'heartbreak'
- Published
The first peregrine egg of the season has been laid at Leicester Cathedral following three years of "heartbreak".
The female falcon laid the egg in the man-made nest box at 02:35 BST on Tuesday.
The Leicestershire and Rutland Ornithological Society (LROS), which manages the project to monitor the pair, said it hoped this year would be a "successful" year.
Last year, three peregrines died from suspected avian flu.
The Leicester Peregrine Project has monitored the habits and activities of the birds of prey in Leicester city centre since 2014.
Two years later, the nest box and platform was installed on the cathedral bell tower to encourage safe nesting and breeding, and peregrine falcons have bred there since.
'An egg for Easter'
Jim Graham, president of LROS, said the last three years had been "heart-breaking" after failed hatching in 2020 and 2021, followed by a male resident falcon being found fatally hurt in 2022.
He said last year was also "traumatic" with the resident birds dying during an avian flu outbreak in the UK, adding the "future looked rather uncertain".
However, Mr Graham said a new female took over the nest box and found a new mate in February, and the team had been "hoping for an egg for Easter".
"They have been bonding ever since and have been seen mating on the spire crosses of the cathedral," he said.
"Then at 02:35 BST on 28 March the first egg of the season was laid.
"Hopefully, another three will be laid within the next seven to eight days to complete a clutch and we look forward to them hatching late in April or early May.
"After the heartbreak of the last three years, we are praying that this year is incident-free and successful."
