Broughton Astley: Teenage pedestrian seriously injured in crash
- Published
A teenage pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road crash in Leicestershire.
The girl was struck in Broughton Astley, south of Leicester, on the B581 Broughton Way on Wednesday afternoon.
Leicestershire Police said the collision, near the junction with Station Road, involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa.
Inquiries into the details of the collision were ongoing, the force said.
The girl's family had been informed and were being supported by officers.
