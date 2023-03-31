Charity calls for sight-loss friendly public transport
A former Paralympic athlete from Leicestershire is calling for more to be done to help people with sight loss use public transport.
Libby Clegg from Loughborough, who has limited vision, is heading a campaign by local charity Vista.
Vista is calling for developments such as talking bus stops, better signage and high-contrast colours.
The charity said these changes would allow people with disabilities to keep their independence for longer.
Ms Clegg said: "When getting on buses it is really useful to have a yellow strip to show the contrast so you know where to step up.
"Some of the issues I face getting on public transport can be really daunting and make me feel really anxious.
"For example, not knowing what bus is coming to the stop at that time so whether I am getting on the right one or not."
She highlighted useful adaptations like braille on buttons and bright seating which helps when looking for somewhere to sit.
The charity's campaign comes after the government announced nearly every local bus or coach service will have to provide audible announcements.
Abbie Wadsworth, who is blind, said: "I always have to ask the driver to tell me when we are getting to my stop.
"Sometimes they remember but sometimes they forget.
"I'd like to go out on my own more but it can be really challenging."
Lesia Smaditch, from Vista, said: "If you are a taxi driver and you are going to pick somebody up from their home, don't just arrive outside and beep your horn.
"Get out, go an approach the house, knock on the door, let them know you have arrived and the taxi is for them."
