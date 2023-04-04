Rutland care home facing closure after inspections
Arrangements are being made to move residents from a Rutland care home that is being forced to close.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is taking steps to de-register Belton House Retirement Home near Uppingham.
It follows two inspections by the watchdog over six months where concerns were raised and there was found to be a lack of improvement.
Kross Investments Limited, which runs the home, has been approached for comment.
The care home was placed into special measures when it received an "inadequate" rating following a CQC inspection in August.
The report, published in October, raised concerns about several issues, including safety, infection control and medicine management.
It also said there was an allegation of abuse that had not been reported to the CQC or the safeguarding team.
A spokesperson for the watchdog said: "At a follow-up inspection in February, the CQC found a lack of improvement and has taken action by starting the process of cancelling the provider's registration."
'Support and reassurance'
Care homes in England can only operate if they are registered with the CQC.
Rutland County Council said Belton House was expected to close on 23 April.
It said alternative care arrangements were being put in place to meet the individual needs of its 13 residents.
Kim Sorsky, from the authority, said: "We've acted quickly following confirmation from the CQC that Belton House Retirement Home is to be de-registered.
"We are in contact with the home's residents and their families, to provide support and reassurance.
"We monitor care home capacity throughout Rutland and are confident of finding alternative placements for all affected residents."
