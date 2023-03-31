Wigston: Large fire damages old school buildings
A large fire has broken out at a derelict school near Leicester.
Nearby residents said the blaze was at the former Birkett House school site in Wigston, with fire crews and police on site.
The fire service said it was called out at just after 17:00 BST and sent six appliances and the aerial ladder.
There have been no reports of any injuries, though people living nearby have been asked to keep their windows closed due to smoke.
Launceston Road has been closed from Bushloe End to Seaton Road and drivers have been told to avoid the area.
A small amount of asbestos has been found, so crews were being cautious around that, the fire service said.
A joint fire and police investigation into the cause of the blaze is due to start on Saturday.
