Blaby: Man in his 40s dies after car leaves road
A man in his 40s has died after a car he was travelling in left the road, police have confirmed.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Hospital Road in Blaby, Leicestershire, at about 08:50 BST on Sunday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking to speak to any witnesses or any drivers with dashcam footage who may be able to help their investigations.
