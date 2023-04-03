David Bettison: Man denies murder after Hugglescote park death
A man has denied the murder of another man who was found fatally injured in a village park in Leicestershire.
David Bettison, 43, was pronounced dead in the park off Ashburton Road, Hugglescote, on 24 February.
At Leicester Crown Court Kyle Morley, 29, pleaded not guilty to his murder and the attempted murder of a woman who was found injured at the scene.
Mr Morley, of Ashby Road, Coalville, Leicestershire, is due to stand trial at the same court on 30 October.
