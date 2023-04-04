Tory councillor confirmed as Leicester mayoral candidate
Leicester's Conservative Party has chosen its mayoral candidate ahead of May's election.
Sanjay Modhwadia, a city councillor for North Evington, will challenge Sir Peter Soulsby, who has held the role since it was created 12 years ago.
Last month Rita Patel, a former Labour councillor, launched her campaign for the job, saying she would scrap the position.
Leicester's Conservatives have also pledged to remove the role.
Mr Modhwadia was elected to represent his ward after a by-election result saw the Conservatives take their second of the 54 seats on the council, with the Labour candidate finishing behind the Green Party in third.
While the Tories and Ms Patel have both said they want to get rid of the mayoral role, Leicester's Green Party has promised a public referendum on the matter.
Ms Patel will run on 4 May as an independent candidate, after becoming one of four councillors suspended for six months for their attempt to scrap the mayor's office through a vote at a council meeting.
She was then one of 19 councillors told by Labour they would not be able to defend their seat.
Sir Peter has previously said reverting to a system where councillors choose who heads the authority would an undemocratic step, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
The deselected Leicester Labour councillors:
Ruma Ali - Humberstone and Hamilton
Padmini Chamund - Belgrave
Luis Fonseca - North Evington
Stephan Gee - Thurncourt
Rashmikant Joshi - North Evington
Shahid Khan - Evington
Patrick Kitterick - Castle
Kirk Master - Stoneygate
Jacky Nangreave - Westcote
Rita Patel - Rushey Mead
Hemant Rae Bhatia - Beaumont Leys
Sharmen Rahman - Stoneygate
Gurinder Singh Sandhu - Humberstone and Hamilton
Deborah Sangster - Castle
Nita Solanki - Belgrave
Aminur Thalukdar - Stoneygate
Mahendra Valand - Belgrave
Paul Westley - Beaumont Leys
Ross Willmott - Rushey Mead
