Mark Maddock: Woman woken by stranger in tights asking for sex
- Published
A woman has described the moment she woke to find a stranger standing near her bed asking for sex.
The victim was woken in the early hours of 12 June 2022 after Mark Maddock entered her room wearing only his underwear and ladies tights.
He then tried to get in the woman's bed, saying he wanted to have sex with her.
Maddock, 47, from Enderby in Leicestershire, was jailed for five years at Leicester Crown Court.
He had denied trespass with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence but was found guilty at a trial in February.
'Complete shock'
The woman said her feeling of security within her own home changed "massively" after the offence.
"I cannot explain the fear I felt in opening my eyes in my own bed to see him stood in front of me, dressed and acting in that way," she said.
"I was in complete shock immediately afterwards, and at that moment, the defendant had left the house, I have never felt so alone and vulnerable in my life.
"There have been times that I have felt angry and have really questioned why the defendant chose me to do this to.
"I will probably never know but that doesn't change the feeling of anger I have."
Bags of underwear
Leicestershire Police said Maddock, of Coleridge Drive, Enderby, fled the scene after the woman screamed and kicked out at him.
Det Con Stacey Jones said: "I can only imagine what a terrifying ordeal the victim went through on that night and the effects she continues to suffer from.
"When we searched Maddock's house, we found a number of bags containing women's underwear which he claimed he had bought from a charity shop.
"This may well be the case, but given the calculated and thought-out manner in which he deliberately targeted this woman, there could be a possibility that perhaps Maddock did this to others and entered the homes of other lone women challenging them in similar circumstances."
