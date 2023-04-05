Loughborough Town Hall set to reopen after HSBC fire
Loughborough Town Hall is to reopen three weeks after a fire in a next door bank forced its closure.
Charnwood Borough Council has confirmed the venue, in Market Place, will open again on Thursday.
Officials have been carrying out inspections after the fire that severely damaged the neighbouring HSBC branch on 15 March, spread to parts of the Grade II listed building.
Other parts of the town hall were damaged by smoke and water.
The council has cleaned the main hall auditorium and other parts of the building and repaired damaged air conditioning units.
The town hall box office and Sock Gallery will open on Thursday morning and the first show after the fire will be that night.
The council said the venue's programme of shows will continue as planned through April and will include the musical Hello, Dolly!, a performance by Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi and children's theatre show The Jungle Book.
Town Hall manager Simon Gibson said: "Reopening the Town Hall has been our main priority and we have been working hard to make that possible.
"We are really looking forward to opening our doors again and welcoming audiences back.
"I would like to thank everyone for their patience while we've been busy carrying out inspections and completing works.
"Inspections of the electrical system and heating, ventilation and air condition system have now taken place and work carried out where necessary."
Mr Gibson said some further roof repairs are still needed which he said would protect the heritage of the building, which dates from 1855.
The hall's Victoria Room will remain closed while further surveys and repairs to the roof and loft space are carried out.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has said the fire was started accidentally.
