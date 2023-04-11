New route for motorists at 'confusing' FiveWays junction
- Published
A project to improve one of Leicester's busiest and "most confusing" junctions has entered a new phase.
The city council is redesigning the A50/FiveWays junction which links Blackbird Road, Woodgate, Fosse Road North, Groby Road and Buckminster Road.
Motorists are now expected to follow a new permanent route along Abbey Gate and Ravensbridge Drive.
The £10.4m project in the northwest of the city is not expected to be completed until spring 2024.
Changes to the junction of Blackbird Road and Woodgate have now been made permanent.
Vehicles are no longer able to turn left from Blackbird Road into Woodgate, or turn right from Woodgate into Blackbird Road.
Drivers have been told to use the route along Abbey Gate and Ravensbridge Drive instead.
'Huge improvements'
Temporary signals are due to be installed at the junction so that work to remove splitter islands can be carried out later this month.
Leicester City Council said the work was being carried out in phases to help minimise disruption.
Martin Fletcher, director of highways at Leicester City Council, said: "This is a major scheme that will make huge improvements to one of the most confusing junctions in Leicester.
"It will help simplify FiveWays for drivers and make it a much more attractive route for all road users."
