Dragons set to light up Leicester St George's Day festival
- Published
A St George's Day festival will take place in Leicester on Saturday.
The celebration will happen in the city's Cultural Quarter and will involve dragons and Morris dancing as well as street performers and dressing up competitions for children.
The celebration of England's patron saint will start at 12:00 BST outside the Curve theatre
Leicester City Council, which is staging the festival, has thanked businesses supporting the event.
Among the planned entertainment will be puppetry, circus skills and stilt walking, as well as arts and crafts, maypole dancing, and storytelling inspired by St George and the Dragon.
Two huge model dragons - Sapphire and Blaze - will also make an appearance
Leicester City Council's senior festival and events officer Kellie Bugby said: "St George's Festival is always a great day out for the family and a fantastic way to explore Leicester's Cultural Quarter.
"We're grateful for the support of even more businesses in the area, which means there are more events at more venues than ever before.
"Our festival will take place on Saturday 22 April - that's the day before St George's Day.
"There will be lots of free activities on offer, both in Orton Square and in nearby venues, that I hope people of all ages will be able to enjoy together."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.