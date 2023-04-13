Fresh Cops: Star of TV police documentary surprises young fan
A nine-year-old boy has been treated to a surprise visit to a policing team he enjoyed watching on a BBC documentary.
Luca was invited to Leicestershire Police's Loughborough base by PC Jake Bull, one of the main stars of BBC Three's Fresh Cops.
The programme follows three newly-qualified officers as they get to grips with their new careers.
Luca, who has autism, said he had a great time meeting his hero in the flesh.
During his visit, he was shown some of the equipment used and allowed to sit inside police vehicles.
Leicestershire Police's PC Bull said: "It was fantastic to see someone of a younger generation who's so keen and enthusiastic about supporting the police and wearing the uniform.
"I thought it was only fair to get him down to the police station and show him around.
"When I was younger I had the exact same opportunity where some neighbours very kindly took me down to a police station, so this was my opportunity to give that back to someone else."
Luca's mother, Lucy, said: "I'm so glad he had the opportunity to go down and see it all first-hand.
"Luca isn't always the most confident in social situation but doing things like this helps massively."
