University of Leicester scientists excited about Jupiter mission
Scientists from the University of Leicester will be part of a team involved in the launch of a mission to explore Jupiter and its moons.
The European Space Agency's (ESA) Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) satellite is to launch on Thursday.
Juice will observe the the gas giant planet and send back images from the far reaches of the Solar System.
Prof Emma Bunce, from the university, predicted the data Juice returns would be "incredible."
Juice is set to launch on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America.
Prof Bunce, director of the university's Institute for Space and co-investigator on the JUICE J-MAG instrument, said the mission was crucial to understand if life could ever have existed beyond Earth.
It will closely observe Jupiter's ocean-covered moons.
She said: "The Juice mission represents the next logical step in our exploration of potentially habitable worlds in the outer Solar System.
"The Juice spacecraft will do that via multiple flybys of Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, and eventually from a dedicated orbit at Ganymede towards the end of the mission.
"After many years of hard work from science, engineering, and industry teams, we are so excited that the Juice mission is finally ready to launch and start its long journey to the Jupiter system.
"We will patiently await the incredible data that we expect to receive from 2031, and we are confident that it will absolutely be worth the wait."
'Profound implications'
The university's planetary scientists will use remote sensing from Juice to understand how energy and material flows through the complex atmosphere of Jupiter.
Prof Leigh Fletcher, who has been involved in the Juice mission since 2008, is one of three interdisciplinary scientists for the mission
She said: "Juice provides a means of probing inside potentially-habitable ocean worlds of our solar system for the first time, down into the deep, dark, hidden oceans that might be the most suitable abodes for life in our Solar System beyond Earth.
"If Juice can reveal that these distant icy worlds provide genuinely habitable environments, then it has profound implications for the continued search for life."
