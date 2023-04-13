Major festival planned for Leicester's Victoria Park
Plans to stage a major two-day music festival in Leicester's Victoria Park have been submitted.
Festival Republic has applied to Leicester City Council for a licence to put on an event on 16 and 17 September with a capacity of 38,000 people per day.
The park has previously hosted concerts by Kasabian as well as Leicester City's title celebrations in 2016.
The name of the event has not yet been revealed.
But a letter sent to nearby residents by Festival Republic said it would feature two stages and acts from across a range of genres.
Rachel Granger, professor of urban economics at Leicester's De Montfort University, welcomed the application.
"This is absolutely fantastic news, it's what we've been waiting for," she said.
"Leicester's really had a very difficult run of years, what with Covid. It's really been trying to find its feet since.
"It puts Leicester back on the map. It outlines the distinctiveness of the city - it's always been a creative and artistic one.
"And, do you know what, it provides an opportunity for economic growth so I'm delighted to hear the news."
