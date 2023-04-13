A47: Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by lorry
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a lorry on the A47 in Leicestershire.
Police were called to the scene near Uppingham at 06:54 BST on Thursday.
East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and the pedestrian, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he remains.
Leicestershire Police, who are appealing to anyone with information, said inquiries were ongoing and support was being offered to the man's family.
