Leicester study investigates pollution effect on bees
- Published
Researchers at the University of Leicester have investigated a possible link between air pollution and the declining population of bees.
A study looked at how exposure to black carbon pollution effected the balance of bacteria in bees' guts.
It found there was a significant change in beneficial bacteria that are vital to their health.
Dr Hannah Sampson warned this could have detrimental effects on lots of different ecosystems.
A study in 2019 found a third of British wild bees populations were in decline.
Dr Sampson, part of the university's air pollution bacteria team, said: "We know that pollution is a massive issue globally and we know that bee decline seems to be increasing over the last few years.
"Maybe they're linked, as bees are constantly exposed to these pollution particulates in the air."
The bumblebee has a delicate gut microbiome, that has co-evolved with bee species over millions of years.
Researchers looked to see if this bacteria was effected by air pollution.
They tested live bees before and after exposure to black carbon pollution.
A significant change was found in the abundance of two beneficial bacteria that are vital to the health of the bee gut microbiome - the collection of microbes inside their bodies.
Dr Sampson also grew an especially important bacteria called Snodgrassella alvi to test in the same way.
She found exposure to black carbon changed the structure and formation of the bacteria's biofilm.
Dr Sampson said: "More research needs to take place as air pollution is having a much greater impact than we think.
"Air pollution affects microbial communities.
"Changes to these important communities could have detrimental effects on lots of different ecosystems that affect bees and also directly affect humans."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.