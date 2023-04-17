Manslaughter charge after man dies following Leicester attack
A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man who was attacked in Leicester city centre last year.
Police said Darren Bradley died as a result of a head injury in High Street, Leicester, following an attack in the early hours of 19 August.
Sam Clark, of Mill Lane, Earl Shilton, has now been charged.
The 21-year-old will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
